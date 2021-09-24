Moody's affirms Hyderabad Airport's Ba2 rating, negative outlook

-
ALSO READ
GMR spending Rs 20k Cr on airports' expansion, developing new ones
Rajiv Gandhi 77th birth anniversary: PM Modi, Sonia Gandhi pay tributes
Revenue from 5G services to be insignificant for late adopters: Moody's
Economic activity rebounds globally even as Covid-19 cases rise: Moody's
Moody's maintains negative outlook on Adani Transmission
-
Moody's Investors Service has affirmed GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd's (HIAL's) Ba2 corporate family rating (CFR) and Ba2 senior secured USD bond rating.
The outlook on ratings remains negative.
"The rating affirmation reflects our expectation of a gradual improvement in HIAL's revenue over the next two to three, driven by the implementation of higher tariffs under the final tariff order from April 2022, and a gradual recovery in passenger traffic and non-aeronautical businesses under our base case," said Spencer Ng, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Analyst.
"Nevertheless, the headroom available to HIAL to manage any further downside risks have narrowed relative to our previous expectation. This is due to the regulator's decision to defer around Rs 670 crore of HIAL's regulated revenue to the next control period starting in April 2026, and the delay in passenger traffic recovery caused by the second wave of coronavirus cases in the June 2021 quarter," added Ng.
HIAL has a long-term concession to operate the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Hyderabad under a public-private partnership model. The company is undertaking a major airport expansion that will cost Rs 5,500 crore (excluding interest during construction) with targeted completion before the end of 2022.
After factoring in the revenue deferral and slower traffic recovery, HIAL's funds from operations (FFO) will likely remain negative over the next 12 to 18 months.
Moody's said it does not expect HIAL's FFO/debt to recover above the minimum tolerance level until the year ending March 31, 2025 (fiscal 2025). Given the already extended recovery phase, any further delay in the recovery time frame will exert downward pressure on the rating.
The negative outlook reflects potential downside risks over the next 12 to 18 months that could stem from a slower-than-expected recovery in the airport's traffic and the airport's very limited financial headroom to manage further downside risks.
The airport has a current design capacity of 12 million passengers per annum. Equity in the company is held by GMR Airports (63 per cent), Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad (11 per cent), the Airports Authority of India (13 per cent) and the Government of Telangana (13 per cent).
.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU