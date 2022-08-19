JUST IN
Govt amends rules for physical verification of cos' registered addresses
Paytm shareholders reaffirm faith in Vijay Shekhar Sharma's leadership
Central Bank inks pacts with Protium Finance, lncred Fin to offer loans
CAMS promoter entity pares 3.79% stake for Rs 428 crore in IT company
Adani Power to acquire DB Power for enterprise value of Rs 7,017 crore
Nandan Nilekani's Fundamentum raises $227 million in second fund
Akasa Air expects to operate over 150 weekly flights by September end
Days after digital lending guidelines, Uni Cards suspends card services
India's smartwatch market grows highest ever at 312%, Fire-Boltt leads
With Q2 history against them, cement stocks' valuations looks stretched
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Govt amends rules for physical verification of cos' registered addresses
Business Standard

CDC Group sells 3.56% stake in IIFL Finance for Rs 453 cr via open market

According to the bulk deal data available with the National Stock Exchange (NSE), CDC Group Plc sold 1,35,01,587 shares of the company.

Topics
Divestment | CDC Group | IIFL

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

IIFL
The shares were disposed of at an average price of Rs 335.64 apiece, valuing the transaction at Rs 453.16 crore.

CDC Group Plc, the development finance institution owned by the UK government, on Friday divested a 3.56 per cent stake in IIFL Finance Ltd for Rs 453 crore through an open market transaction.

According to the bulk deal data available with the National Stock Exchange (NSE), CDC Group Plc sold 1,35,01,587 shares of the company.

The shares were disposed of at an average price of Rs 335.64 apiece, valuing the transaction at Rs 453.16 crore.

Meanwhile, Morgan Stanley Asia Singapore Pte picked up the shares of the company.

As of the June quarter, CDC Group plc, which is one of the public shareholders of IIFL Finance, owned 1.35 crore shares, amounting to a 3.56 per cent stake in the company, the shareholding pattern showed.

Shares of IIFL Finance closed 5.62 per cent lower at Rs 331.50 on NSE.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Read our full coverage on Divestment

First Published: Fri, August 19 2022. 22:22 IST

`
.