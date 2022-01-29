Central Bank of India net rises 69% to Rs 279 cr in December quarter

JUST IN
Central Bank of India's net profit rose by 69.1 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 279 crore in the third quarter ended December (Q3FY22)

Central Bank of India’s net profit rose by 69.1 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 279 crore in the third quarter ended December (Q3FY22). Sequentially, its net profit grew 11.6 per cent from Rs 250 crore in the second quarter ended September (Q2FY22).
The public sector lender’s net interest income (NII) rose 23.25 per cent to Rs 2,746 crore in Q3FY22 from Rs 2,228 crore in the year-ago quarter. Its net interest margin (NIM) improved by 78 basis points from 2.99 per cent in Q3FY21 to 3.77 per cent in Q3FY22 and 41 bps from 3.36 per cent in September 2021 (Q2FY22).

