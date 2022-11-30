Centre steps up audit of EV firms taking subsidies after complaints: Report

-
ALSO READ
Tree House Education gets clean chit in misstatements of financial case
Aadhaar number mandatory for availing of govt subsidies and benefits
Discuss freebies and also the subsidies to industries
NFRA to carry out conduct audit quality inspections of Big 4 network firms
Deloitte sought two key changes to Byju's FY21 financials: Report
-
The Indian government will stop its electric vehicle subsidy scheme for companies against which complaints have been received, CNBC TV 18 reported on Wednesday, citing sources.
The government may ask some of the companies to return the subsidies received already, the report added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Wed, November 30 2022. 16:29 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU