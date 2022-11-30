JUST IN
Centre steps up audit of EV firms taking subsidies after complaints: Report
Sonear Industries to set up 2 units in Haryana, UP for about Rs 150 cr
BS-IV vehicle scam: ED probes Ashok Leyland's role, attaches properties
Samsung to hire 1,000 engineers for its research facilities in India
Why merging Brand Vistara with Air India makes sense: Experts explains
NDTV saga: Who are the three new directors on the board of RRPR Holding
Singapore Airlines' financial outlay for Vistara-AI merger minimal: Report
Musk starts restoring 62k suspended Twitter accounts as 'Big Bang' process
From Roys to Adani: How NDTV promoter firm RRPR changed hands in 3 months
Is Adani Group emerging as the next Tatas?
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Sonear Industries to set up 2 units in Haryana, UP for about Rs 150 cr
Business Standard

Centre steps up audit of EV firms taking subsidies after complaints: Report

The Indian government will stop its electric vehicle subsidy scheme for companies against which complaints have been received, CNBC TV 18 reported on Wednesday, citing sources.

Topics
Electric Vehicles | indian government | subsidy

Reuters  |  NEW DELHI 

TVS Motor Company has tied up with Tata Power for the implementation of EV charging infrastructure across the country.

The Indian government will stop its electric vehicle subsidy scheme for companies against which complaints have been received, CNBC TV 18 reported on Wednesday, citing sources.

The government may ask some of the companies to return the subsidies received already, the report added.

 

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Electric Vehicles

First Published: Wed, November 30 2022. 16:29 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.