Centre to receive Rs 3,056 crore dividend from Coal India: Official

-
ALSO READ
Coal India to create additional board level post to push biz development
Sustainability of strong September quarter show crucial for Coal India
Despite soft performance in June quarter, worst behind for Coal India
Coal India Q2 profit falls 16% to Rs 2,948 crore due to higher expenses
Covid-19 impact: Coal India revises output target to 650 mn tonne in FY21
-
The Centre will receive an
amount of Rs 3,056 crore as dividend from Maharatna PSU Coal India Ltd as the miner has announced an interim dividend at a rate of Rs 7.50 per share for the 2020-21 financial year, an official said.
The total interim dividend outgo for Coal India will be Rs 4,622 crore after the company's board approved it, he said.
"The government will get around Rs 3,056 crore as a dividend for its shareholding of 66.13 per cent in the company," the official said.
In a regulatory filing, the miner said its board of directors has approved payment of an interim dividend of Rs 7.50 per share of the face value of Rs 10 for 2020-21.
The company sources said the announcement of dividend payment came at a time when the miner's outstanding dues from the power sector remain at about Rs 23,000 crore.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU