Century Plyboards Q1 profit rises 3-fold to 92.62 cr; revenue up 94.3%

-
ALSO READ
Century Plyboards India's Q3 net profit jumps 42.7% to Rs 93.9 cr
NHPC's net profit falls 7.5% to Rs 888.8 crore in December quarter
"Buyer beware": Wadia issues public notice against Century's realty project
Samsung may launch 3rd foldable this yr after Galaxy Z Fold, Galaxy Z Flip
Piramal Enterprises Q3 profit rises 11% to Rs 888 crore
-
Century Plyboards (India) Ltd on Wednesday reported a nearly three-fold rise in its consolidated net profit to 92.62 crore for the first quarter ended on June 2022.
The company had reported a net profit of Rs 31.07 crore in the April-June quarter a year ago, Century Plyboards said in a BSE filing.
Its revenue from the operation rose 94.25 per cent to Rs 888.78 crore during the quarter under review. It was Rs 457.54 crore in the corresponding quarter previous fiscal.
Century Plyboards' total expenses increased 83.74 per cent to Rs 768.97 crore in Q1 FY2022-23 against Rs 418.50 crore.
Meanwhile, in a separate filing Century Plyboards said its board in a meeting held on Wednesday approved the scheme of arrangement between the company and its wholly-owned subsidiary Century Infra Ltd.
As per the scheme, Century Plyboards will transfer its Container Freight Station Services Undertaking business to its arm Century Infra on a slump sale basis.
In consideration, Century Infra will issue its equity shares to its parent.
Century Infra was incorporated on December 30, 2021, to carry on the business of receivers, general carriers, Container Freight Stations, Internal Container Depots Terminal and aggregation of long-distance cargo.
Shares of Century Plyboards (India) Ltd on Wednesday settled at Rs 592.55 on BSE, up 3.51 per cent from the previous close.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU