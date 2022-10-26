JUST IN
Century Textiles Q2 profit rises 59% to Rs 70 cr, total income jumps

The company is into textiles, pulp and paper and realty businesses

Topics
Century Textiles and Industries | Q2 results

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Q2 earnings, Q2 results

Century Textiles and Industries, a part of the Aditya Birla Group, on Wednesday reported 59.38 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 69.97 crore for September quarter 2022-23.

In the year-ago period, the profit stood at Rs 43.9 crore, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Total income from operations rose to Rs 1,242.11 crore from Rs 1,034.27 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

Total expenses also shot up to Rs 1,125.25 crore as against Rs 972.08 crore.

The company is into textiles, pulp and paper and realty businesses.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, October 26 2022. 18:14 IST

