PCBL posts 4.9% fall in second-quarter profit on rise in total expenses

-
ALSO READ
GoPro launches Hero 11 Black, Creator Edition, Mini: Know price, features
GoPro Hero 11 Black first impressions: Versatile, easy-to-use action camera
India needs 150,000 tonnes of natural rubber by 2025-26: Rubber Board chief
Krishna Janmashtami: Top 20 quotes, wishes and WhatsApp status
Ukraine war: Why Moscow could go nuclear over Kyiv's threats' to Crimea
-
Indian carbon black maker PCBL Ltd reported a 4.9% fall in second-quarter profit on Wednesday, as higher costs offset robust sales of the tire strengthening material.
A spike in crude oil prices following the Russia-Ukraine war and accompanying inflationary pressures have resulted in increased costs of production for carbon black.
Profit fell to 1.16 billion Indian rupees in the three months to Sept. 30 from 1.22 billion rupees a year earlier.
Overall revenue rose 52.4% to 16.28 billion rupees, driven by a 52.2% jump in sales of carbon black, which is also used in speciality and performance chemicals.
However, a 61.3% rise in total expenses, driven by a 75.4% jump in cost of materials consumed, weighed on profits.
PBCL shares jumped 15.8% so far this year, as of last close.
(Reporting by Atreya Raghavan in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Wed, October 26 2022. 15:54 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU