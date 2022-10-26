PCBL posts 4.9% fall in second-quarter profit on rise in total expenses

Indian maker PCBL Ltd reported a 4.9% fall in second-quarter profit on Wednesday, as higher costs offset robust sales of the tire strengthening material.

A spike in crude oil prices following the Russia-Ukraine war and accompanying inflationary pressures have resulted in increased costs of production for .

Profit fell to 1.16 billion Indian rupees in the three months to Sept. 30 from 1.22 billion rupees a year earlier.

Overall revenue rose 52.4% to 16.28 billion rupees, driven by a 52.2% jump in sales of carbon black, which is also used in speciality and performance chemicals.

However, a 61.3% rise in total expenses, driven by a 75.4% jump in cost of materials consumed, weighed on profits.

PBCL shares jumped 15.8% so far this year, as of last close.

(Reporting by Atreya Raghavan in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

