JUST IN
StanChart posts 40% jump in quarterly profit, raises income outlook
Microsoft logs 14% decrease in net profit as Windows hit by weak PC sales
CDSL Q2 net profit falls 7% to Rs 80 cr, total income rises 3% to Rs 170 cr
Realty firm Puravankara's Apr-Sept sales bookings up 43% to 1,306 crore
Go First blames Covid-19, Pratt & Whitney as losses double in FY22
Best Agrolife Q2 profit up five-fold to Rs 129.81 cr; total income doubles
Samsung India's profit falls 5% to Rs 3,844 crore; revenue rises 9%
Samsung India reports 10% jump in FY22 revenues from ops to Rs 85,324 cr
Jaiprakash Power Ventures posts Rs 75.42 cr net profit in September quarter
IDFC First Bank Q2 net profit jumps 266% to Rs 556 cr; NII climbs 32%
You are here: Home » Companies » Results
Q2FY23 preview: Modest revenue growth, Ebitda decline seen in pharma cos
Business Standard

Ramkrishna Forgings PAT in Q2 at Rs 64 cr on account of higher revenues

Ramkrishna Forgings has reported 27 per cent growth in profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 64 crore for September quarter 2022-23 on account of higher revenues

Topics
Companies | Q2 results

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Q2 earnings, Q2 results

Ramkrishna Forgings has reported 27 per cent growth in profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 64 crore for September quarter 2022-23 on account of higher revenues.

It had clocked Rs 50.11 crore profit in July-September period a year ago, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

During the quarter under review, revenue rose to Rs 762.55 crore from Rs 578.93 crore in the year-ago period.

In the first half (April-September) of the ongoing financial year, its PAT was Rs 111.20 crore, 48.81 per cent higher from Rs 74.72 crore in the year-ago period.

In the six-month period, sales volume was 41,257 tonne, up 47.17 per cent over the year-ago period.

Overall capacity utilization was 82.24 per cent for the second quarter of 2022-23.

"Our robust and diverse business model has yielded sustained growth momentum because of improved product mix and strong customer demand, our operating revenue increased by 31.72 per cent year-on-year. Improved capacity utilization led to operating leverage resulting in margin expansion," Naresh Jalan, Managing Director, Ramkrishna Forgings said.

According to him, the company will also raise around Rs 100 crore through preferential issue of convertible warrants. The proceeds will be utilised towards reduction of debt.

As on September 30, 2022, the gross debt on the company was Rs 1,319.25. crore.

"We will continue our focus on reducing debt in order to become net debt free by FY25," he said.

Kolkata-based Ramkrishna Forgings is a manufacturer and supplier of closed die forgings of carbon and alloy steel, micro alloy steel and stainless steel forgings.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Companies

First Published: Wed, October 26 2022. 13:51 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.