CESL inks pact with IIT Bombay to establish EV charging infrastructure

-
ALSO READ
CESL to launch the country's first grid scale battery storage program
CESL inks pact to provide 25,000 electric 2-wheelers to Andhra govt staff
CESL inks MoU with Marriott International to develop EV charging units
Merck donates Rs 1.7 crore to IIT Bombay for Covid-19 research
Union Home Min Amit Shah reaches Jammu; inaugurates new campus of IIT
-
State-owned CESL on Friday signed a Letter of Association with the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay
(IIT-B) to implement electric vehicle charging infrastructure across the country.
Convergence Energy Services Ltd (CESL) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Energy Efficiency Services Ltd.
Under this association, both parties will collaborate to work on technological advancements in the electric vehicle charging domain by development of flagship products, standardization of technical specifications, solutions for meeting EV charging capabilities, and customized solutions for Indian EV charging ecosystem.
The letter of association (LoA) was signed by Mahua Acharya, MD and CEO, CESL and Professor AM Pradeep, Associate Dean of Research & Development, IIT-B.
"Developing a viable landscape with strong EV infrastructure is the key to cultivate consumer confidence in electric vehicles and CESL is proud to be progressively spearheading initiatives to promote e-mobility in India. Our partnership with IIT-B will significantly enhance the technological advancement for the EV charging infrastructure, Acharya said.
Professor Swaroop Ganguly, Department of Electrical Engineering, IIT-B said the partnership will foster and stimulate in line with India's global and domestic commitments to reduce carbon emissions, particularly from the transport sector.
CESL is focused on delivering clean, affordable, and reliable energy.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU