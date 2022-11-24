JUST IN
Chennai Petroleum, IOC signs JV agreement for Rs 31,580 crore TN refinery
Apple makes about Rs 1.5 lakhs every second, Microsoft pockets Rs 1.1 lakhs
LIC hopes to mirror last year's $4.9 bn profit from equity sales: Chairman
Tax liability pulls down Kia India's net profit by 25.6% in FY22
PTC India net profit more than trebles to Rs 157 cr in Jan-Mar quarter
Supercross announces handing over MOU to launch Indian racing league
Agrochemical firm Dharmaj Crop Guard's IPO likely to enter market soon
After suffering losses for 3 quarters, IndiGo on a flight path to profit
Piramal, Zurich Insurance may bid separately for Reliance General Insurance
Volvo Car India to hike prices up to 1.8% to offset rising input costs
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Apple makes about Rs 1.5 lakhs every second, Microsoft pockets Rs 1.1 lakhs
Business Standard

Chennai Petroleum, IOC signs JV agreement for Rs 31,580 crore TN refinery

The Rs 31,580 Crore refinery complex will cater to the petroleum products demand of the Southern region of India and provide impetus for economic development of the region

Topics
Chennai Petroleum Corporation  | IOCL | Tamil Nadu

BS Reporter  |  Chennai 

Indian Oil Corp
The project would result in substantial socio-economic benefit to the country in general, and more specifically to the State of Tamilnadu

Chennai Petroleum Corporation (CPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) and seed equity partners have signed a joint venture agreement for the upcoming 9 million tonne per annum (MTPA) refinery and petrochemicals project at Nagapattinam in Tamilnadu. The project is expected to see an investment of Rs 31,580 crore.

IndianOil and CPCL will together hold 50 per cent of equity stake (25 per cent each) in the joint venture company (JVC) and the balance 50 per cent stake would be held by financial and strategic investors, to be identified at a later stage, the company said in a statement. Pending on boarding of the financial/strategic investor, the JVC is being incorporated with the two promoters, IndianOil and CPCL.

The Rs 31,580 Crore refinery complex will cater to the petroleum products demand of the Southern region of India and provide impetus for economic development of the region. The project would result in substantial socio-economic benefit to the country in general, and more specifically to the State of Tamilnadu, it added.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Chennai Petroleum Corporation

First Published: Thu, November 24 2022. 20:48 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.