JUST IN
Torrent stalls Reliance Capital resolution, CoC approves 90 days' extension
Chevron, Exxon, TotalEnergies keen to invest in India: Hardeep Singh Puri
BCL Industries board approves raising Rs 201 crore via issuance of warrants
NCLT allows Jalan-Kalrock consortium to take control of Jet Airways
Google's argument in SC against CCI order contradictory: Indus OS CEO
NCLT clears transfer of Jet Airways' ownership to Jalan-Kalrock Consortium
Co-heads of business at $4.3 bn Centrum Wealth asked to leave the firm
HCLTech bags deal to modernise IT operations for US insurer State Farm
Ola Cabs starts laying-off employees; issues pink slips to 200 people
Vodafone to hand over pink slips to 'several hundred' employees: Report
You are here: Home » Companies » News
BCL Industries board approves raising Rs 201 crore via issuance of warrants
icon-arrow-left
Torrent stalls Reliance Capital resolution, CoC approves 90 days' extension
Business Standard

Chevron, Exxon, TotalEnergies keen to invest in India: Hardeep Singh Puri

Global energy majors Chevron Corp, Exxon Mobil Corp and TotalEnergies are interested in investing in India's oil, gas exploration and production sector, said India's oil minister, Hardeep Singh Puri

Topics
CHEVRON | Exxon Mobil | oil industry in India

Reuters  |  NEW DELHI 

Chevron, Exxon and TotalEnergies keen to invest in India: Oil ministry
Chevron, Exxon and TotalEnergies keen to invest in India: Oil ministry. Photo: Bloomberg

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Global energy majors Chevron Corp, Exxon Mobil Corp and TotalEnergies are interested in investing in India's oil and gas exploration and production sector, India's oil minister, Hardeep Singh Puri, said in a speech on Friday.

 

(Reporting by Nidhi Verma, writing by Tanvi Mehta; Editing by Krishna N. Das)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on CHEVRON

First Published: Fri, January 13 2023. 15:30 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.