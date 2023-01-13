Chevron, Exxon, TotalEnergies keen to invest in India: Hardeep Singh Puri

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Global energy majors Corp, Corp and TotalEnergies are interested in investing in India's oil and gas exploration and production sector, India's oil minister, Hardeep Singh Puri, said in a speech on Friday.

