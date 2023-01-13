Chevron, Exxon, TotalEnergies keen to invest in India: Hardeep Singh Puri

-
ALSO READ
France's TotalEnergies income hits $6.6 billion despite Russia loss
US oil giants Exxon, Chevron post blowout earnings, ramp up buybacks
Exxon Mobil, Chevron reap over $31 billion profit from energy crunch
ExxonMobil and Chevron shatter profit records in second quarter
Exxon sues European Union in bid to block new windfall tax on oil groups
-
NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Global energy majors Chevron Corp, Exxon Mobil Corp and TotalEnergies are interested in investing in India's oil and gas exploration and production sector, India's oil minister, Hardeep Singh Puri, said in a speech on Friday.
(Reporting by Nidhi Verma, writing by Tanvi Mehta; Editing by Krishna N. Das)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Fri, January 13 2023. 15:30 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU