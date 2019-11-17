Chinese electronics brand Haier looks for glamour away from the spotlight

In a strategy markedly different from that of other Chinese brands in the country, One Plus, Vivo and Oppo in smartphones or MG Hector in the automobile sector, consumer electronics brand Haier is keeping away from cricket and the A-list of endorsers.

It has signed on sportspersons Hima Das, Dipa Karmakar and Simranjit Kaur as ambassadors for a campaign for its newly launched range of washing machines, hoping thereby, to tap into the widespread appeal of underdog branding, said experts. Underdog branding is broadly understood as a strategy where the brand adopts the story of a ...