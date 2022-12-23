Tata Motors arm, DTC sign pact for operation of 1,500 e-buses in Delhi

on Friday said its arm -- TML CV Mobility Solutions Ltd -- has signed an agreement with Transport Corporation for the operation of 1,500 electric buses in the National Capital.

Under the pact, TML CV Mobility Solutions Ltd will supply, operate and maintain 1,500 units of 12-metre low-floor air-conditioned electric buses for a period of 12 years, the company said in a statement.

"Our relationship with DTC, which stands strong for over a decade, is based on the foundation of mutual trust and cooperation, and this order will further strengthen it. We are confident that the electric buses will provide sustainable, safe and comfortable public transportation to the commuters of Delhi," TML CV Mobility Solutions Ltd Chairman Asim Kumar Mukhopadhyay said.

The company said this is the largest order to date for electric buses by Transport Corporation (DTC).

"We are pleased to have signed an agreement for the largest order of 1,500 electric buses in . This is a significant step towards embracing electric mobility in the capital city," Managing Director Shilpa Shinde said.

The induction of zero-emission, noise-free buses will greatly help in improving the city's air quality. The new buses will also immensely benefit the commuters with its ultra-modern features and comfortable seating, Shinde added.

