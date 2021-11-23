Co-working firm Awfis gives on lease 64,000 square feet space to WayCool

-
Co-working firm Awfis on Tuesday said it has given on lease 64,000 square feet office space to agri-commerce firm WayCool.
Awfis has leased 64,000 square feet to WayCool across Chennai and Bengaluru. Property consultant CBRE facilitated the leasing deal.
Currently, the co-working player has 95 centres and 55,000 seats spread across 13 cities and is soon heading towards the 100 centres milestone before the end of 2021.
Today, organizations are on the lookout for solutions that not only offer safety and convenience but also go the extra mile to improve productivity while optimizing costs," Amit Ramani, Founder & CEO, Awfis said.
"The commercial real estate sector has proven to be extremely resilient over the last year. With the role of workplace changing, we at CBRE are optimistic that the sector's steady growth will continue in the future as well," said Anshuman Magazine, Chairman & CEO - India, South East Asia, Middle East & Africa, CBRE.
