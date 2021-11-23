Telefonica partners Wipro for network automation solution

-
ALSO READ
Wipro Q1 PAT jumps 36% YoY to Rs 3,243 crore, beats Street estimates
Wipro Q1 preview: PAT may jump 14-19% YoY; eyes on EBIT margin, guidance
As attrition rises, Wipro to hit campuses to hire record 30,000 freshers
Deal pipeline is bigger than ever before: Wipro CEO Thierry Delaporte
Wipro hits new high, rallies 8% on strong revenue growth in Sept quarter
-
IT firm Wipro on Tuesday said it has partnered with Telefnica to automate the associated network operations and enable adoption of virtualised network functions.
Telefonica plans to leverage a common CI/CD/CT (Continuous Integration, Continuous Deployment and Continuous Testing) framework for all the markets which can be implemented locally to meet specific local integration needs, with the support of Wipro, a statement said.
This will ease collaboration among Telefonica OpCos allowing to share design, parametrisation/configuration, test plans and results, it added.
Telefnica and Wipro have announced an agreement "to initiate the transformational journey towards network operations by introducing CI/CD/CT in Telefonica's German and Brazilian markets, with the perspective of expansion to Spain and UK," it said.
The solution, developed by Wipro, will be built over opensource tools and open to evolution, allowing rapid adaptation to future technological changes, it said adding that common repository test tools will also be used, with the possibility of future integration with the CI/CD/CT pipeline.
Telefonica and Wipro will also collaborate in implementing and incorporating the CI/CD/CT framework in the Telefonica Technology and Automation Lab (based in Madrid). Wipro will support Telefnica in implementing different use cases over Telco Cloud environments and will build an automated and programmable environment based on Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning.
"Network disaggregation, O-RAN and automation are at the core of our investments to enable cost efficient, scalable networks of the future. Our decade long partnership with Telefonica is continuing to thrive through this agreement. Wipro will now leverage our investments into open-source based network automation and support Telefonica in future network transformation," Thomas Mueller, CTO Engineering and R&D Services at Wipro, said.
Wipro had also recently announced a five-year strategic partnership with Telefnica Germany/O2 for a Radical IT Transformation (RAITT) programme.
In a separate statement, Wipro said it has been selected as a member of the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI) 2021 for the twelfth year in succession.
This year saw 3,455 companies assessed from around the world, of which 322 made it to the DJSI (World) index for 2021-2022. The IT Services sector saw 91 companies participating globally of which nine have been selected in the World Index.
Wipro is also part of DJSI (Emerging Markets), and is one of the only two companies from the IT services sector in India, the statement said.
Launched in 1999, the S&P DJSI (World) is considered a global standard for corporate sustainability performance, and represents the top 10 per cent of an industry/sector based on performance on a comprehensive range of Economic, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) parameters.
Making the index is not just an achievement we aim for on an annual basis, however, but an absolute necessity if we are to help reach a carbon-free future, globally. We will strive to improve on every metric as we fight on against climate change and to help make the world a better and more inclusive place, Wipro Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director Thierry Delaporte said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU