Coal India: No immediate pressure from new players but outlook remains weak

The government’s approval to the ordinance, which allows other players to mine coal for open-market sales, on Wednesday negatively impacted the stock of Coal India. Despite benchmark indices seeing a good recovery at the end of the day, Coal India’s share price was down 2.6 per cent on Wednesday.

The BSE Sensex, after falling about a per cent (intraday), ended on a flat note. The latest development has only worsened the sentiments with a likely negative business impact for Coal India, which has already reported dismal volume for the first nine months of FY20 wherein ...