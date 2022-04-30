Cochin Shipyard to build first indigenous hydrogen-fuelled electric vessels

Kick-starting efforts of the country towards green shipping, the (CSL) here will develop and build the first indigenous hydrogen-fuelled electric vessels, Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways, said on Saturday.

Inaugurating a workshop on Green Shipping, Sonowal said the project will be carried out by the CSL in collaboration with Indian partners and unveiled the government's plan for building hydrogen-fuelled electric vessels keeping pace with the Global Maritime Green Transitions.

"The CSL has partnered with KPIT Technologies Limited and Indian developers in the areas of cell, power train and Indian Register of Shipping for developing rules and regulation for such vessels," he said.

The cell vessel based on Low Temperature Proton Exchange Membrane Technology (LT-PEM) called Fuel Cell Electric Vessel (FCEV) is expected to cost around Rs 17.50 crore of which 75 per cent would be funded by the Government of India, Sonowal said at the function held here.

He noted that the project is expected to augment the efforts of the nation in achieving the Prime Minister's ambitious target of becoming carbon neutral by 2070 and also in complying with the standards set by International Maritime Organization (IMO) that envisages a reduction in carbon intensity of international shipping by at least 40 per cent by 2030 and progressively to 70 per cent by 2050.

Emphasising on the protection of earth for the survival of human species, the Minister said, "Without the preservation of our nature, our environment, our survival is not possible.. India is firmly committed towards a sustainable and clean environment and India has called for the 'One Sun One World One Grid' initiative, as a lead player in the International Solar Alliance."



MoPSW Secretary Sanjeev Ranjan who spoke about the Maritime Green Transition, said the development of hydrogen-fuelled electric vessels is considered as a launchpad for the country to tap the vast opportunities lying in the Coastal and Inland vessels segment both nationally and internationally.

The hydrogen-fuelled electric vessels project is part of India's transformative efforts on the innovative and new technology front on green energy and sustainable cost-effective alternate fuel front, CSL said.

cells can be used in a wide range of applications, including transportation, material handling, stationary, portable, and emergency backup power applications.

"Fuel cells operating on hydrogen fuel are an efficient, environmentally-friendly, zero emission, direct current (DC) power source already applied to heavy duty bus, truck, and train applications, and are now under development for marine applications," CSL said in a release.

Apart from Sonowal and Ranjan, Minister of State for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Shantanu Thakur, NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant, Dr Vibha Dhavan, Director General, TERI, Jose Matheickal, Head, Global Partnerships and Projects of International Maritime Organisation, Christian Valdes Carter, Country Director, Innovation Norway and CSL CMD Madhu S Nair took part in the inaugural session.

