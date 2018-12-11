Cognizant to acquire New York-based creative content agency Mustache

IT major on Tuesday said it is acquiring Mustache, a privately-held creative content agency based in New York.

The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2019 subject to satisfaction of certain closing conditions, a statement by said.

The size of the deal was, however, not disclosed.

ALSO READ: IT firm Cognizant bets big on automation advisory service in BPM space

Founded in 2010, specialises in creating original and branded content for digital, broadcast and social mediums. Its clients include brands such as A&E Networks, Brand USA, Google, Grammarly, L'Oral, Netflix, and Viceland.

Post acquisition, Mustache's team of content experts will become part of Interactive, the statement said.

Mustache's team includes creative directors, strategists, art directors, writers, producers, animators, graphic designers, video editors, and post-production specialists.

ALSO READ: Cognizant chasing top 100 clients to up digital services revenue

"Chief Marketing Officers (CMOs) are looking for a single-source, at-scale provider to help them with the capabilities they need to win in the experience economy.

"Creating engaging content remains a singular challenge due to the demands of always on' social media channels, especially when it comes to video," Cognizant Senior VP and Global Head of Donna Tuths said.

With the addition of Mustache, is even better positioned to fill this need, Tuths added.