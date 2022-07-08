CoinSwitch appoints former Myntra VP as head of crypto engineering

Crypto app CoinSwitch has appointed Sudheer Tumuluru as its head of crypto . His role includes leading the company’s efforts to build the stack that drives crypto trading, exchange, and emerging crypto products.

Tumuluru joins CoinSwitch from where he was of . With over two decades of experience, he has built cloud, Big data and infrastructure platforms at tech in India and the US.

“CoinSwitch is expanding rapidly. A crucial part of this journey is a robust crypto tech stack. Sudheer’s (Tumuluru) expertise will (help) drive this effort,” said Ashish Singhal, co-founder and CEO, CoinSwitch.

Founded in 2017 by Ashish Singhal, Govind Soni and Vimal Sagar Tiwari, CoinSwitch is backed by such as Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), Tiger Global and Sequoia Capital.

“Crypto is a powerful tool that can positively reshape finance, business and the internet,” said Sudheer Tumuluru, Head of Crypto Engineering, CoinSwitch.