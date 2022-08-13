Competition Commission of India approves merger of HDFC Bank, HDFC Ltd

-
Fair trade regulator Competition Commission of India (CCI) has approved the merger proposal of HDFC Bank and its parent HDFC Ltd.
The proposed combination envisages the merger of HDFC Investments and HDFC Holdings with HDFC Ltd in the first step and subsequently, the merger of HDFC Ltd into HDFC Bank.
In a tweet on Friday, CCI said it has approved the "proposed combination involving amalgamation of HDFC Limited, HDFC Bank, HDFC Investments and HDFC Holdings."
In April, the country's largest housing finance company HDFC Ltd announced that it will merge with HDFC Bank.
Deals beyond a certain threshold require approval from the regulator, which keeps a tab on unfair business practices in the marketplace.
First Published: Sat, August 13 2022. 18:42 IST