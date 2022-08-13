Competition Commission of India approves merger of HDFC Bank, HDFC Ltd

Fair trade regulator (CCI) has approved the proposal of and its parent .

The proposed combination envisages the of HDFC Investments and HDFC Holdings with in the first step and subsequently, the of into .

In a tweet on Friday, CCI said it has approved the "proposed combination involving amalgamation of HDFC Limited, HDFC Bank, HDFC Investments and HDFC Holdings."



In April, the country's largest housing finance company HDFC Ltd announced that it will merge with .

Deals beyond a certain threshold require approval from the regulator, which keeps a tab on unfair business practices in the marketplace.

