Business Standard

Concor's Q1 profit plunges 76% to Rs 58 cr, income down at Rs 1,251.5 cr

Total income during the April-June period of the current fiscal dipped to Rs 1,251.50 crore from Rs 1,722.79 crore in the year-ago period

Container Corporation of India | Concor | Q1 results

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Total expenses also declined to Rs 1,179.71 crore as compared to Rs 1,397.45 crore earlier.

State-owned Container Corporation of India Ltd (Concor) on Friday said its consolidated profit nosedived 75.97 per cent to Rs 58.26 crore for the quarter ended on June 30, 2020.

The company had clocked a consolidated profit of Rs 242.51 crore during the corresponding quarter a year ago, the multi-modal logistics company said in a regulatory filing to the BSE.

Total income during the April-June period of the current fiscal dipped to Rs 1,251.50 crore from Rs 1,722.79 crore in the year-ago period.

Besides providing inland transport by rail for containers, Concor is also into management of ports, air cargo complexes and establishing cold chain.
First Published: Fri, August 07 2020. 23:24 IST

