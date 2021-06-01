Construction industry may resume operations by mid-June: Assocham

-
ALSO READ
Republic Day LIVE: Military might, cultural diversity on display at parade
Bihar 10th result out on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in; Puja Kumari tops
Bihar Board 12th Result 2021 out on biharboard.ac.in: Direct download link
Ireland to impose mandatory quarantine on travellers from 16 countries
In pictures: Republic Day Celebrations across the nation
-
With several states started easing COVID-19 related restrictions, the employment-intensive construction industry should witness resumption in operations by the middle of June, though at a curtailed level, industry chamber Assocham said on Tuesday.
The chamber said it would take about two weeks for the contractors to put together again the material and manpower at the sites after the disruptions of about 40 days in major states like Delhi, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Bihar and Haryana, among others.
We expect to see resumption at construction sites of roads and residential buildings from June 15, though several states like the national capital have permitted such activities from June 1 with COVID-19 guidelines, it said in a statement.
The major challenge, it said, is bringing back the construction workers, most of whom have gone to their native places in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Rajasthan during the lockdowns.
Fast vaccination of the labour force would be a big morale booster for them and their families, it added.
The chamber urged the state governments to give priority to migrant labourers, wanting to return to big cities, in vaccination.
We would also urge the Centre to give special vaccine allocations for the construction workers, it added.
Contractors, especially in the mid-size segments would urgently need working capital support, which must be extended to them by the banks, it noted.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU