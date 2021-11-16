Coromandel plans 1,650-tonne sulphuric acid plant in Vizag for Rs 400 cr

Coromandel International, the country’s second largest phosphatic fertilizer player and part of Murugappa Group, announced plans on Tuesday to set up 1,650-metric-tonnes-per-day sulphuric acid plant at its fertiliser complex in Visakhapatnam at an investment of Rs 400 crore.

Announcing the plan, the company also signed technology partnership agreements with MECS (Monsanto Enviro-Chem Systems) and TKIS (ThyssenKrupp Industrial Solutions). At present, India is a net importer of sulphuric acid, and the third largest buyer globally, accounting for close to two million tonnes of imports.

“In line with the Atmanirbhar Bharat vision for import substitution and promotion of local manufacturing, Coromandel has announced the setting up of a new 1,650-TPD sulphuric acid plant at Visakhapatnam,” said Arun Alagappan, Executive Vice Chairman, He added that the investment will improve the self-sufficiency and availability of phosphatic fertiliser in the country.

The new sulphuric acid plant for which the investment has been announced, will add another 500,000 tonnes a year of sulphuric acid production capacity to the existing 600,000 tonnes, giving a combined capacity of 1.1 million tonnes. The investment is in line with Coromandel’s long-term objectives to secure key raw materials for its fertiliser production.

The 1,650-TPD project will be set up within Coromandel’s existing Visakhapatnam plant premises. The Visakhapatnam manufacturing unit of Coromandel has a production capacity of 1.3 million tonnes per annum of complex fertilisers and a captive phosphoric acid production capacity of close to 400,000 tonnes per annum.

Currently, is the largest private phosphatic fertiliser manufacturer and marketer in India and has been a trusted partner for farmers. Coromandel is among India’s leading agri solutions providers, offering diverse products and services across the farming value chain. It offers fertilisers, crop protection solutions, bio pesticides, specialty nutrients and organic solutions to farmers and also operates one of India’s largest agri retail chain, ‘Mana Gromor’, reaching directly to over three million farmers a year.