Coronavirus isn't a bottom fishing opportunity, poses big risk to India Inc

Even as some investors remain optimistic that the spread of the epidemic in China could open up the manufacturing flood gates for India, the near-term picture paints it differently

Hamsini Karthik 

On a day when heavy-weights and investor favourites such as Bajaj Finance, Tata Consultancy Services, Reliance Industries and Hindustan Unilever, which are also perceived to be relatively insulated to macroeconomic risks, fell by 3 – 6 per cent, it is quite an indication of the problem market is anticipating.

Amar Ambani, senior president, YES Securities, warns that unless one has a strong heart and wallet, the seven per cent correction in the Sensex over the week doesn’t present a buying opportunity. “Only the brave can bottom-fish in this scenario,” he adds. ...

First Published: Fri, February 28 2020. 18:59 IST

