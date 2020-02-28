Coronavirus isn't a bottom fishing opportunity, poses big risk to India Inc

On a day when heavy-weights and investor favourites such as Bajaj Finance, Tata Consultancy Services, Reliance Industries and Hindustan Unilever, which are also perceived to be relatively insulated to macroeconomic risks, fell by 3 – 6 per cent, it is quite an indication of the problem market is anticipating.

Amar Ambani, senior president, YES Securities, warns that unless one has a strong heart and wallet, the seven per cent correction in the Sensex over the week doesn’t present a buying opportunity. “Only the brave can bottom-fish in this scenario,” he adds. ...