Corporates find ways to break layoff news without breaking employee morale

Apeksha Gupta (name changed) was half expecting a round of lay-offs at the multinational corporation she was working in given the slowdown in the industry, but when she and some others on the list came to know of their fate, they felt they had been shortchanged.

Why? “Communication or rather miscommunication,” she sums it up in one word as she proceeds to recall her anxieties and the overall process that was followed by the firm’s HR team. “It can happen anywhere and as professionals we should be prepared for it. But every time we raised a query about what ...