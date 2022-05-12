Cost-income ratio will come down for IDFC First, says CEO Vaidyanathan

V Vaidyanathan, managing director and chief executive officer of IDFC First Bank, says the company will expand its loan book and profits after addressing liabilities created over the last three years post a merger with Capital First. Vaidyanathan spoke to Manojit Saha. Here are edited excerpts from an interview.

While announcing the Q4 results, the bank said that for the first three years after merger, it grew the retail deposits base and slowed down the loan growth. The bank is now planning a loan growth between 20- 25 over the next three years. Which are the areas the bank will ...