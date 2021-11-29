Covid: Dr Reddy's eyes Sputnik vaccine exports after domestic struggle

-
ALSO READ
Mix-and-match approach to Covid vaccines may provide immunological benefits
States, UTs have stock of more than 15.7 million Covid-19 vaccines: Centre
Odisha seeks Covid-19 vaccine in 95:05 ratio for Govt, private hospitals
Sri Lanka receives 2 million doses of Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccines
EU likely to decide on Moderna Covid shot for kids next week
-
India's Dr. Reddy's Laboratories is in talks with partners to export domestically made doses of Russia's COVID-19 vaccine, Sputnik, after New Delhi recently approved shipments of other shots, the firm said on Monday.
As the main Indian distributor of Sputnik, sold only on the private market, Dr. Reddy's has struggled to compete with vaccines that the government distributes free.
It makes up barely 1 million of a national total of 1.2 billion administered doses, while the AstraZeneca vaccine produced by the Serum Institute of India accounts for nearly 90% of that figure, followed by home-grown Covaxin.
Now, Dr Reddy's is focusing on the single-dose Sputnik Light, as a booster shot or standalone, instead of the two-dose Sputnik V, a spokesperson said.
"We are also in discussion with our partners to take Sputnik to other countries, mostly in the Asia-Pacific region and in certain countries of Africa, Latin America and Central America," the spokesperson added in an email.
Last month India resumed exports of COVID-19 vaccines for the first time since it banned shipments in April in a bid to focus on inoculating its own population after infections rocketed.
Dr. Reddy's said it failed to capitalise on India's vaccine demand in the middle of the year because supplies of the second dose of Sputnik V fell short.
Unlike most vaccines, its two doses are different and Indian drugmakers have found it difficult to produce the second one.
"The yields were low, they were not reproducible," the firm's co-chairman, G.V. Prasad, said in a recent interview.
Prasad said the company was trying to see if it could make the second Sputnik V dose commercially, in what would be its first vaccine production in more than two decades.
(Reporting by Krishna N. Das; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU