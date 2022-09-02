CPPIB, Petronas, Arcelormittal among 13 to bid for NTPC's green energy unit

-
The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB), Malaysian state-run Petronas and Arcelormittal SA are among the 13 bidders for a minority stake in the green energy unit of India's NTPC Ltd, a company official said on Thursday.
NTPC, the country's largest utility, anticipates the private placement will initially raise 20 billion rupees ($251 million) and will be followed eventually by a spin-off of the green energy unit as a separate India-listed entity, the official said.
CPPIB, Petronas and Arcelormittal were not immediately available for comment.
The NTPC official was not authorised to speak to the press on this issue and could not be named.
($1 = 79.5960 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan; editing by Barbara Lewis)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
