CPPIB, Petronas, Arcelormittal among 13 to bid for NTPC's green energy unit

The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB), Malaysian state-run and SA are among the 13 bidders for a minority stake in the unit of India's Ltd, a company official said on Thursday.

NTPC, the country's largest utility, anticipates the private placement will initially raise 20 billion rupees ($251 million) and will be followed eventually by a spin-off of the unit as a separate India-listed entity, the official said.

CPPIB, and were not immediately available for comment.

The official was not authorised to speak to the press on this issue and could not be named.

