Created over 1 mn jobs in India, enabled nearly $5 bn in exports: Amazon

E-commerce giant Amazon on Sunday said it has cumulatively created over 11.6 lakh direct and indirect jobs in India so far, and is on track to reach the target of creating 20 lakh direct and indirect jobs by 2025.
"We have cumulatively created over 11.6 lakh jobs, enabled nearly $5 billion in exports and digitised over 40 lakh MSMEs in India," said Manish Tiwary, Country Manager, India Consumer Business Amazon India.
These jobs are across industries like IT, e-commerce, logistics, manufacturing, content creation, skill development and more.
Earlier this month, Amazon announced it aims exports worth $20 billion from India by 2025, thus doubling its goal. In 2020, Amazon pledged to enable $10 billion in cumulative exports from India by 2025.
In January 2020, the company had pledged to digitise 1 crore MSMEs.
To date, it has empowered over 40 lakh MSMEs including sellers, artisans and weavers, delivery and logistics service partners, etc.
"Technology and mobile internet will continue to positively impact India's economic growth, and we see Amazon playing a larger role in the country's digital transformation and a modern, thriving digital economy," Tiwary added.
The company last year announced the $250 million aAmazon Smbhav Venture Funda¿ to invest in startups and entrepreneurs who are focused on technology innovations.
As part of the fund, Amazon has already invested in startups like MyGlamm, M1xchange and Small Case.
