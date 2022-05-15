HCL Tech to double headcount in nearshore locations in 3-5 yrs: CEO

-
ALSO READ
Spends on tech are only going to increase: HCL Tech chief C Vijayakumar
Investors wealth tumbles over Rs 5.10 trn in early trade due to weak trends
Investors' wealth zooms by Rs 4.76 trillion in first 2 trading days of 2022
Investors' wealth sinks over Rs 4 tn in morning trade as markets decline
HCL Technologies net profit surges 4.38% to Rs 3,593 crore in Q4
-
IT services company HCL Tech plans to double its headcount in nearshore locations over the next 3-5 years, CEO C Vijayakumar said and asserted that the Russia-Ukraine war has not impacted demand from Europe.
HCL Tech employs about 10,000 people in all its nearshore locations, globally.
"We expect that number to double over the next 3-5 years," Vijayakumar told PTI.
The company operates from 20 nearshore locations including Mexico, Toronto, Vancouver, Costa Rica and Romania. HCL Tech's top honcho said the company will continue to expand in these locations.
The company does not have any presence in Russia or Ukraine. Its Eastern European centres are in Poland, Romania and Bulgaria and "all of them are continuing to operate at similar capacity levels".
"Whatever ongoing ramp-up plans in these locations, they are on track and these locations are also growing for us," he said.
Demand from Europe remains "quite robust", he said, adding that the company has not seen Russia-Ukraine conflict impacting demand.
On the blueprint for expansion and new centres for FY23, Vijayakumar said some of the HCL's existing locations may expand.
"It's not completely new locations, some of our existing locations may expand, like Vietnam, Romania, Costa Rica, Mexico and a few centres within the US... these are the locations where we will expand," he said.
HCL Technologies had recently reported over three fold jump in its consolidated net profit for fourth quarter ended March 2022 at Rs 3593 crore.
It had struck an optimistic note about "buoyant" market environment and "strong momentum across verticals and service lines" for 12-14 per cent revenue growth for FY23.
HCLT's revenue from operations for the just ended March quarter came in at Rs 22,597 crore, 15 per cent higher than a year ago. For the fiscal ended March 31, 2022, the net income stood at Rs 13,499 crore, as against Rs 11,145 crore in the previous fiscal.
The revenue from operations for the entire fiscal up to March 31, 2022 was Rs 85,651 crore, up from Rs 75,379 crore in FY21.
Telecom, financial services, life sciences and healthcare will be key growth drivers for the company in the incremental revenue that will come this fiscal. The company is looking to hire 35,000-40,000 freshers this year, apart from lateral hiring, which will depend on demand, attrition and other factors, Vijayakumar said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU