Cricket Australia exploring broadcasting partnership with Reliance Viacom

A three-member team of Cricket Australia (CA) is in Mumbai to study the market situation in India and explore broadcasting partnership with Reliance Viacom Network.
The meeting is crucial as Reliance Viacom is likely to launch their Sports Channel in the next month. According to reports, the channel executives are meeting Cricket Australia officials to explore media rights partnership for the next cycle.
Sony Sports Network is currently the rights holder of Cricket Australia's portfolio but the rights will have to be renegotiated next year and CA's executives currently are meeting almost every potential bidder in the Indian sports market.
The team headed by Nikki Linney has been meeting the representatives of Viacom Network, Star Network, Amazon Prime as well as Fan Code (Dream 11).
Notably, Reliance Viacom Network has become very serious about the sports broadcast business in recent times. They have acquired rights to properties like FIFA World Cup, La Liga, Serie A, Ligue1, NBA, and Abu Dhabi T10 series.
The network is competing with Star Sports and Sony Sports Network channels as sports broadcasting has become a three-player market in India.
--IANS
avn/cs
