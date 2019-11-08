CRISIL Q2 profit slides marginally to Rs 249 cr on foreign exchange impact

Leading credit rating agency on Friday reported a marginal reduction in the post tax net for the September quarter at Rs 248.6 crore as against Rs 249.4 crore in the year-ago period.

The city-headquartered company said its profitability was impacted because of adverse foreign exchange movement.

Its consolidated total income for the quarter ended September 30, was Rs 479.4 crore as compared to Rs 454.2 crore in the year-ago period.

"Our focus continues to be on growing the core business through strong emphasis on quality, and by deepening presence across client segments," its chief executive and managing director Ashu Suyash said. Capacit'e Infraprojects Q2 net up 72.8% to Rs 39.8 cr



Engineering firm Capacit'e Infraprojects on Friday reported 72.8 per cent increase in net profit for the quarter ended September 30 at Rs 39.8 crore on the back of decline in tax expenses on the back of adoption of new tax regime.

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 23 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

Its total income for the period under review declined by 9.1 per cent to Rs 413.5 crore as against Rs 454.8 crore in Q2 FY2019 impacted due to the heavy rainfall in Mumbai resulting into a loss of 29 days of execution during the quarter. Infrastructure EPC Q2 net profit up 42%



Infrastructure EPC firm on Friday reported a 42 per cent increase in net profit for the quarter ended September 30 at Rs 139 crore as against Rs 98 crore in Q2 FY2019.

The company had reported a revenue of Rs 2,809 crore in Q2 FY2020 as against Rs 2,408 crore, registering a growth of 17 per cent.

"We are very pleased with the growth in both revenue and profitability, amidst a challenging environment. Our core T&D business has delivered a stellar performance, backed by robust execution in SAARC and the Americas. The railway business continues its growth momentum as it expands portfolio in other segments," company's managing director and CEO Vimal Kejriwal said. Solar Industries clocks 57.5% jump in net profit



*Industrial explosives manufacturer Solar Industries has reported a 57.5 per cent increase in consolidated net profit for the quarter ended September 30 at Rs 86.61 crore on the back of reduction in tax expenses.

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 54.98 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

Its consolidated income for the period decreased to Rs 506.56 crore as against Rs 520.86 crore in Q2 FY2019.

The company's tax expenses reduced to Rs 9 crore as against Rs 28.26 crore in Q2 FY2019. Tata steel to deploy 40 EVs for employees in Jamshedpur



Tata Steel on Friday said it has partnered with Tata Motors for deploying 40 Tigor electric vehicles in staggered fashion by FY22 for employee commuting at the former's facility in Jamshedpur.

A batch of nine Tigor EVs have already been handed over to Tata Steel, the company said in a statement.