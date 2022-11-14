Cummins Inc, Tata Motors team up to develop hydrogen-powered engines

-
-
BENGALURU (Reuters) - U.S.-listed Cummins Inc said on Monday it has signed an agreement with Indian automaker Tata Motors to develop hydrogen-powered internal combustion engines, fuel cells and battery electric vehicle systems for commercial automobiles in India.
Several automakers, including Tata Motors, are aggressively shifting towards greener forms of energy for their vehicles as they try to reduce their dependence on fossil fuels, with India targeting net-zero carbon emissions by 2070.
India will be one of the first markets to receive Cummins' hydrogen engines, the company said.
Tata, one of India's largest electric-vehicle makers launched the country' first sub-$10,000 electric car in September.
(Reporting by Nandan Mandayam in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, November 14 2022. 20:02 IST
