JUST IN
Smartworld Developers expect sales worth Rs 250 cr from retail project
Power System Operation Corporation renamed to Grid Controller of India
Hero MotoCorp opens first VIDA experience centre; commences test rides
Auditor flags Rs 13,110 cr as fraud deals in Srei Equipment Finance
Nippon Life-Birla Sun Life merger talks fail ahead of RCap deal deadline
L&T Infotech, Mindtree merge to make India's 5th-largest IT company
SREI Equipment Finance auditor reports Rs 13,110-cr fraudulent transactions
Infosys BPM opens AI, automation unit in Poland for global clients
Senior IAS officer Gaurav Dwivedi appointed as Prasar Bharati CEO
Auto component suppliers to log 8-10% revenue growth this fiscal: ICRA
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Smartworld Developers expect sales worth Rs 250 cr from retail project
SpiceJet quarterly loss widens to Rs 838 crore on higher fuel prices
Business Standard

Reliance Jio aims to bring Kolkata under 5G service coverage by June 23

Jio has launched its services in select cities and is ramping up coverage gradually

Topics
Reliance Jio | 5G

Press Trust of India  |  Kolkata 

Jio
Jio on Monday showcased its products and services at its experience center in the city

Reliance Jio Monday said that major parts of the city will be brought under the telecom major's 5G service by December of this year and the work will be completed by June 2023.

The high speed data services will be launched in Siliguri soon and the north Bengal city will be second in the state after Kolkata where the company will offer its 5G services.

The 5G launch in Siliguri will be part of the December 2023 dateline for complete coverage rollout by the company in the country, a senior official of Reliance Jio said.

.

Airtel had earlier announced the launch of its 5G services in Kolkata and Siliguri.

Jio has launched its services in select cities and is ramping up coverage gradually.

"In the Bengal region, we will soon launch 5G in Siliguri. In Kolkata, the coverage is currently being ramped up on a daily basis. Major parts of the city will be covered within December and it will be completed by June '23," the official said.

Jio on Monday showcased its products and services at its experience center in the city.

"Several government officials from different departments visited the experience center, including state IT secretary Rajeev Kumar. They wanted to understand and experience the potential of the new 5G technology and how that can be deployed in different public services.

"We have showcased solutions in agriculture, education, smart offices and enhanced possibilities in mobile broadband," he said.

Officials said 5G technology can deliver high quality healthcare to rural and remote areas by turning it into smart healthcare solutions like tele radiology, connected ambulance, clinic in a bag.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Reliance Jio

First Published: Mon, November 14 2022. 19:25 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.