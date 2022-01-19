Customer onboarding platform Rocketlane raises $18 mn in funding

-
ALSO READ
COGOS raises $2 mn in pre-Series A funding led by Transworld Group
Hevo raises $30 million in funding from Sequoia Capital India, others
AWS, MeitY Startup Hub collaborate to support growth of startups in India
DFAN, SCV form partnership to invest Rs 100 crore in tech startups
New startups given 2 yrs exemption from new reservation law: Haryana Dy CM
-
Rocketlane, a customer onboarding platform, on Wednesday said it has raised USD 18 million (about Rs 133.8 crore) in funding led by Asana investor, 8VC and others.
The Series A round also saw participation from Nexus Venture Partners, Matrix Partners India, and angel investor Gokul Rajaram, a statement said.
The latest funding comes seven months after Rocketlane announced its seed funding round, bringing the total capital invested to USD 21 million, it added.
The funding will be used to expand product offerings, accelerate marketing and grow the Rocketlane team, it said.
This funding round follows on the back of very strong early customer growth and validates the market pull in the category as well as the clear product leadership position we've established, Rocketlane CEO and co-founder Srikrishnan Ganesan said.
Customer onboarding represents a new two-sided project management problem that simply cannot be addressed by a patchwork of existing project management tools, Bhaskar Ghosh, Partner and CTO at 8VC, said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU