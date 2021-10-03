D-Mart's revenue up 46.6% to Rs 7,649.64 crore in second quarter

-
ALSO READ
Analysts see up to 40% downside in Damani's Avenue Supermarts; here's why
Sharp profit revision, fewer store openings may dent prospects of DMart
DMart Q1 results: Net profit jumps 132% to Rs 115 cr; revenue rises 31%
Product mix, margin concerns in the near term for Avenue Supermarts
D-Mart owner Radhakishan Damani enters top 100 global billionaires' club
-
Avenue Supermarts Ltd, which owns and operates retail chain D-Mart, has reported a 46.6 per cent increase in its standalone revenue from operations at Rs 7,649.64 crore for the second quarter ended September 2021.
The company had a revenue from operations of Rs 5,218.15 crore in the July-September quarter a year ago, Avenue Supermarts informed the BSE in a regulatory filing.
"Standalone revenue from operations for the quarter ended (QE) September 30, 2021 stood at Rs 7,649.64 crore," said Avenue Supermarts in a regulatory filing on Saturday.
Its total number of stores as of September 30, 2021 stood at 246.
In the pre-pandemic July-September quarter of FY 2019-20, it had a revenue of Rs 5,949.01 crore.
Promoted by Radhakishan Damani and his family, DMart retails basic home and personal products across markets which include - Maharashtra, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, NCR, Tamil Nadu, Punjab and Rajasthan.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU