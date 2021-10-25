D2C healthy kitchenware startup The Indus Valley raises $1.1 million

Rukam Capital, (DSGCP) and The Chennai Angels have invested $1.1 million in The Indus Valley, a direct-to-consumer (D2C) healthy kitchenware startup. The round also saw participation from Lead Angels Network and Calega Family Office Investors Group.

The Indus Valley provides alternatives to chemically coated kitchenware products. The company intends to utilise the infused capital to expand its product portfolio, strengthen its team and geographical reach across the country.

Founded in 2016 by Jagadeesh Kumar and Madhumitha Udaykumar, The Indus Valley has achieved an annualised run rate of Rs 21 crore in a capital-efficient manner. All products are produced only with natural materials like cast iron, iron, copper, clay and wood to avoid the usage of any chemicals, coating or any harmful additives.

Since its inception, the company has served more than two lakh orders and has a strong digital retail presence on marketplaces such as and Flipkart, besides retailing on its own website. With a current portfolio of more than 230 SKUs in its offerings, The Indus Valley is continuously expanding its product range with the aim of increasing to 1000 SKUs in the next 24 months.

Jagadeesh Kumar, co-founder and CEO, The Indus Valley, said, “We disrupted the segment by being the first mover in the industry, and ever since then, it has been a high-growth niche in the overall cookware industry. We realised that customers have become more health-conscious than ever before and are looking for non-chemical products to ensure their safety.”

Archana Jahagirdar, managing partner, Rukam Capital, said, “In a country where people are moving towards healthier, sustainable lifestyles, we believe that The Indus Valley aids this movement with its unique offerings. It's D2C digitised model of business makes health-focused kitchenware accessible. We at Rukam Capital believe that such startups and ventures can help people to get more aware about their health and wellness, and in the coming days, we can foresee a significant uptick in demand for toxin-free cookware.”

Previously, The Indus Valley raised seed funding from The Chennai Angels.