Daimler bags first order from Assam govt for 20 BharatBenz range of buses

: India Commercial Vehicles,



a subsidiary of Stuttgart-based Daimler, on Friday said it has received its first order of 20 air-conditioned buses from the government of Assam.

The flag-off ceremony of the new buses was done in the presence of Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and transport minister Chandra Mohan Patowary, a company statement said here.

The 1017 (10T) AC buses would be used for airport services, city and intercity transportation.

"We are delighted that we won the bid of Assam State Transport Corporation. This is our first major foray into the STU segment..", Bus India, CEO, Karl-Alexander Seidel said.

The brand 1017 AC buses would provide "a safe and comfortable ride" for passengers using airport services, city and intercity transportation, he said.

"We look forward to a mutually beneficial and long term relationship between ASTC and bus", he added.

Assam State Transport Corporation Chairman Ashok Kr Bhattarai and Vice-chairman Haricharan Boro were present on the occasion when Seidel handed over the keys.

The bus chassis were produced at the company's state-of-the-art manufacturing facility at Oragadam near here.

The ASTC is the life line of road transport connectivity in North East India as it operates buses in rural areas connecting neighbouring states, the release said.

India has a 400 acre manufacturing facility with an overall investment of Rs 5,500 crore at Oragadam.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)