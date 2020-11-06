Daimler bags first order from Assam govt for 20 BharatBenz range of buses

-
ALSO READ
Daimler India enters used CV market with launch of BharatBenz Exchange
Capgemini to provide app development services to Daimler's R&D facility
Creating start-up culture to look beyond trucks: Daimler India MD&CEO
Mercedes-Benz Q3 margins rebound on China boost; rise to 9.4% from 7%
Battling lockdown woes: Daimler India resumes operations near Chennai
-
: Daimler India Commercial Vehicles,
a subsidiary of Stuttgart-based Daimler, on Friday said it has received its first order of 20 air-conditioned buses from the government of Assam.
The flag-off ceremony of the new buses was done in the presence of Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and transport minister Chandra Mohan Patowary, a company statement said here.
The 1017 (10T) AC BharatBenz buses would be used for airport services, city and intercity transportation.
"We are delighted that we won the bid of Assam State Transport Corporation. This is our first major foray into the STU segment..", Daimler Bus India, CEO, Karl-Alexander Seidel said.
The BharatBenz brand 1017 AC buses would provide "a safe and comfortable ride" for passengers using airport services, city and intercity transportation, he said.
"We look forward to a mutually beneficial and long term relationship between ASTC and BharatBenz bus", he added.
Assam State Transport Corporation Chairman Ashok Kr Bhattarai and Vice-chairman Haricharan Boro were present on the occasion when Seidel handed over the keys.
The bus chassis were produced at the company's state-of-the-art manufacturing facility at Oragadam near here.
The ASTC is the life line of road transport connectivity in North East India as it operates buses in rural areas connecting neighbouring states, the release said.
Daimler India has a 400 acre manufacturing facility with an overall investment of Rs 5,500 crore at Oragadam.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU