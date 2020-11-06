SpiceJet to start flights connecting Nashik with Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyd

-
ALSO READ
Delhi airport opens exclusive terminal for private jet operations
Delhi airport to resume flight operations at T2 terminal from October
Delhi airport handled 20 mn pieces of medical supplies in Q1 of 2020-21
Hyderabad Airport launches Covid-19 test facility for int'l passengers
SpiceJet converts three Bombardier Q400 passenger aircraft into freighters
-
SpiceJet said on Friday that it would launch flights connecting Nashik in Maharashtra with Delhi, Bengaluru and Hyderabad from this month.
Apart from the six flights connecting Nashik, the airline also announced 12 other flights, some of which are on the Bengaluru-Kolkata, Jaipur-Chennai, Mumbai-Udaipur, Ahmedabad-Udaipur and Delhi-Udaipur routes.
Flights on the Hyderabad-Nashik and Bengaluru-Nashik sectors will commence from November 20, while flights on the Delhi-Nashik sector will begin from November 25, the airline said in a statement.
The SpiceJet flights on the Hyderabad-Nashik sector come under the regional connectivity scheme Udan.
Under the scheme, financial incentives from the Centre, state governments and airport operators are extended to select airlines to encourage operations from unserved and underserved airports, and keep airfares affordable.
"Udaipur and Jaipur are two popular tourist destinations that see significant demand during the winters and I am sure our new flights to these cities will delight leisure and business travellers alike," SpiceJet chief commercial officer Shilpa Bhatia said.
The Civil Aviation Ministry had said last week that the Indian airlines could operate a maximum 60 per cent of their pre-COVID domestic passenger flights till February 24 due to the prevailing coronavirus situation.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU