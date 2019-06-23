Daimler to recall 60,000 Mercedes-Benz GLK 220s in Germany over emissions

must recall 60,000 diesel cars after regulators found that they were fitted with software aimed at distorting emissions tests, the said on Saturday.

The model affected is the GLK 220 produced between 2012 and 2015.

confirmed that the recall was ordered on Friday but said that it would appeal against the decision while continuing to cooperate with regulators.

The ministry said that it was expanding its investigation into further models.

Since rival admitted in 2015 to cheating U.S. emissions tests, the scandal has spread to other carmakers. has ordered the recall of 3 million to fix excess emissions coming from their diesel engines.

Germany's Bild am Sonntag, which first reported the recall on Saturday, had reported in April that the German auto regulator was looking into in the GLK 220 cars produced between 2012 and 2015, after tests showed they only meet emissions limits when a certain function is activated.

