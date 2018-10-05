Dassault Systemes eyes big business from civil construction sector in India

-
ALSO READ
3D printing moving to additive layer manufacturing: Dassault Systemes CEO
From 'commander-in-thief' to Rahul's 'conspiracy': Rafale row hits new low
Sitharaman defends 36 Rafale jets buy, says IAF infra didn't allow for more
Rafale row: France, Dassault contradict Hollande on Anil Ambani issue
Will Rafale deal be an issue ahead of 2019 elections? 52% say No: BS Poll
-
Dassault Systemes India, which provides 3D software solutions for the mining sector, is eyeing a big business in the civil and construction verticals in the country, a company official said Friday.
Managing director of Dassault Systemes India Samson Khaou said that the same 3D mining software could be used for the construction and civil engineering sectors for studying the sub-surface and then carry out predictive analysis.
"Our 3D mining software solution is being used to create complete virtualisation of the Jaipur city in Rajasthan and its surroundings and leverage the findings to improve road traffic, predict natural disasters like flood and study the impact of construction on the surface," Khaou said on Friday here.
He said that Dassault had carried out a similar exercise for Singapore for creating storage spaces underground as the possibility of horizontal expansion is constrained as the island nation is surrounded by water.
"By creating storage spaces underground, Singapore will be able to create free areas on the ground," he said.
The software would also help the railways in construction tunnels, and city authorities could also construct sub-terrain roads, he added.
The company employs 2,500 people in India with six offices in Kolkata, Delhi, Pune, Mumbai, Bangalore and Chennai.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU