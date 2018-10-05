Flipkart Big Billion Day sale: Mobile phone firms slash prices up to 62%

have announced to slash their handset prices by up to 62 per cent for upcoming four day sale at starting October 11.

Mobile handset has announced Rs 20,000 discount on its newly launched Galaxy S8 which currently sells at Rs 49,000 a unit.

"Samsung's flagship Galaxy S8 (64GB) will be available at a price of Rs 29,990 after a flat discount of Rs 20,000," said in a statement.

will sell its P91 at discount of 62 per cent for Rs 2,990 during the Big Billion Day (BBD) sale period. This is already available for Rs 3,999 at Flipkart's rival portal

Huawei's Honor brand has slashed prices of its in the range of Rs 500-Rs 8,000 for BBD sale. It will offer high end Honor 10 smartphone by Rs 8,000 to Rs 24,999 a unit for BBD sale.

has will sell its newly launched with discount in the range of Rs 1000-2000 a unit.

In the budget smartphone segment, priced below Rs 10,000 a unit, Oppo's sub-brand RealMe, Transsion's Infinix, Opp A71 will sell their handsets with discount in the range of Rs 2,000-Rs 4000 a unit on select models.

claims to have witnessed 100 per cent growth in sale of budget from its platform between festive season sale it held a year ago till date.

"Budget smartphone is one of our the fastest growing segments. In the run up to the festive season, we have witnessed a 100% growth, over the same period last year. This speaks for the growing appetite consumers have for technologically advanced products at affordable prices," Ayyappan Rajagopal, Senior Director Mobiles, said on Friday.

Rajagopal has earlier claimed that the company has close to 65 per cent share in smartphones segment sold online expect this share to settle in the range of 70-75 per cent by after the festive season sale is over.

The BBD sale is starting from mid-night of October 10 but sale of smartphones will begin next day.