Deal numbers touch a decadal high in April despite Covid-19 pandemic

Deal-making in April 2021 saw the highest volumes since 2011, triggered by the highest number of (PE) deals in any month. April reported 161 deals amounting to $13 billion.

This record coincides with the peak in Covid-19 cases and also reflects the importance of the time period between the first wave and second wave, which witnessed several fiscal and economic incentives and created opportunity.

Domestic mergers and acquisitions (M&A) transactions led the pack with 32 deals amounting to $5 billion, which included two transactions in the billion-dollar category. Achieving market leadership position appeared to be the rationale for the big-ticket domestic transactions. The Covid-19 second wave is expected to negatively impact the deal landscape in the short term.

However, the impact is also expected to create opportunities for more transactions, going forward, and will be a matter of timing.