HC stays order directing attachment of properties of Future and Biyani

The Delhi High Court on Monday stayed the single judge order directing attachment of Future Group firms and founder Kishore Biyani's properties in relation with e-commerce company Amazon's plea for enforcement of the Emergency Award against Future’s $3.4 billion deal with Reliance.
A Division Bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice Jasmeet Singh issued a notice in Future's appeal against the order dated March 18, 2021, till the next date of hearing.
The request for a stay was made by senior advocate Harish Salve, counsel for the Future Group. Salve said that the court had given a stay even on the ad-interim order passed by the Single Judge, which was not stayed by the Supreme Court in appeal.
"There's a finding of breach. This has gone much beyond .. we were under the impression that the Single Judge would get reasons (for prima facie order)..Supreme court in SLP (special leave petition) has directed that all these (NCLT) hearings can go on .. this Court's order has not been stayed. Single Judge's order has to be stayed,” said Salve, according to law platform Bar & Bench.
Senior advocate Gopal Subramanium, who represented Amazon, argued that it was only right that the Single Judge's matter be brought to the attention of the Supreme Court for further directions. He contended that the matter is presently before the Supreme Court and Amazon will not do anything which is inconsistent with the Supreme Court order.
The Court decided to stay the Single Judge Order and the matter would be heard next on April 30, 2021.
Future Coupons Pvt Ltd (FCPL), the promoter entity of Future Retail, said on Monday that the Division Bench of the Delhi High Court stayed the interim order pronounced by Justice J R Midha on March 18, 2021, which included certain extreme directions in an earlier interim order originally passed on February 2, 2021.
Future said since the issues are pending before the Supreme Court in a Special Leave Petition filed by Amazon, the Division Bench also took on record the Supreme Court’s order, which records that the proceedings before NCLT will be allowed to go without a final order of sanction of the Scheme between Future Group and Reliance.
Senior Advocate Iqbal Chagla appearing on behalf of the Biyanis argued that propriety demanded that since the Supreme Court was seized of the matter, the Learned Single Judge ought not to have pass such an order especially when the Division Bench had stayed the earlier order. On this ground alone, the order dated March 18, 2021, should be stayed.
Senior advocate Chagla argued that the Single Judge has not even referred to the orders of the Division Bench and the Supreme Court when making such a drastic order.
The Division Bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice Jasmeet Singh concluded its order stating, “We hereby stay the Single Judge order dated March 18, 2021, till next date of hearing.” Accordingly, the NCLT can continue to hear the scheme as per the directions of the Supreme Court but no final orders can be passed until the Supreme Court decides on the petition filed by Amazon.
Last week, the Delhi High Court upheld the Emergency Award passed against the Future-Reliance deal. The order, passed by a single-judge Bench of Justice J R Midha, restrained Future Retail from going ahead with the deal. The court also imposed a penalty of Rs 20 lakh on Future and the money will go to the Prime Minister's Relief Fund.
The court held that Future Retail, Future Coupons, founder and owner Kishore Biyani and others violated the Emergency Award. Issuing a show-cause notice to Biyani and others, it asked why they should not be detained in civil prison.
The court held that the Emergency Arbitrator had rightly invoked the 'Group of Company' doctrine in relation to the Future Group companies. Thus, Future Group has been directed to approach the authorities for recall of the approvals granted for the Future Retail-Reliance deal. While Future Group had been asked to not take any further action in the advancement of the deal with Reliance, Biyani and others were required to appear before the High Court on the next date of hearing in April.
Last month, the judge had ordered maintenance of the status quo in the deal till the pronouncement of this order. The status quo direction was subsequently stayed by a division bench of the High Court. Amazon's appeal against the stay order on the status quo is presently pending before the Supreme Court.
Jeff Bezos-led Amazon is locked in legal disputes with Biyani-headed Future. It has alleged that the retail conglomerate violated an agreement with the American e-commerce firm by agreeing to sell its assets to Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Industries last year.
