Delhi High Court adjourns Future-Amazon case to February 28

-
ALSO READ
Amazon moves Supreme Court against Future Group shareholders' meet
Future Retail, 7-Eleven terminate franchise agreement after payment default
CCI suspends Amazon deal with Future, fines US giant Rs 200 crore
Zostel vs Oyo: Delhi High Court to hear case on October 7
SC notice to Future Group on Amazon plea against stay on int'l arbitration
-
The Delhi High Court (HC) adjourned the Future Group-Amazon case and will hear it next on February 28 (Monday).
Future Group’s counsel argued that if it goes into bankruptcy, the 2019 deal with Amazon for a stake sale will anyway not stand.
The counsel also argued that RIL offer is better than that of Amazon.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU