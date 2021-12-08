Delhivery buys US-based UAS platform Transition Robotics for unknown sum

-
Fully-integrated logistics services firm Delhivery said it has acquired Transition Robotics Inc., a California-based company focused on developing unmanned aerial system (UAS) platforms, for an undisclosed amount.
All intellectual property registered in the US will be assigned to Delhivery with this transaction, strengthening its capabilities in a wide range of applications, including aerial photography, remote sensing, inspection, and surveys, the firm said.
“While we continue to build our supply chain platform, we must look at the long-term developments poised to shape the industry. Bringing TRI onboard gives us a chance to get directly involved with core Drone Technology as regulations and use cases for drones are evolving in the country,” said Kapil Bharati, Chief Technology Officer, Delhivery.
The Santa Cruz, California based TRI brings expertise in all aspects of small UAS, from hardware and software design to testing, validation, and manufacturing. It seeks to unlock new markets and applications for its customers.
Founded in 2011, TRI's debut product, the Quadshot, was a new type of hobbyist remote-controlled aircraft for experimenting with aerial photography and aerobatics. In 2015, the company revealed the JumpShip, a fully autonomous platform allowing commercial operators to combine the operational flexibility of multirotor with the efficient, fast flight of fixed-wing aircraft
Jeff Gibboney, the TRI co-founder, said, “We are excited to join the Delhivery team and combine our experience in developing UAS solutions with Delhivery’s ability to quickly deploy and operate technology at scale. We believe our core technology and expertise is a great addition to Delhivery’s fully-integrated approach to logistics and are looking forward to being a part of its future.”
