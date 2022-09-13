JUST IN
Nearly 45% gap between Byju's actual and projected revenue: Deloitte

"Byju Raveendran has discussed this with the investors and they would obviously be giving their feedback," said a person familiar with the development.

Deloitte | Byju's | EdTech

Peerzada Abrar  |  Bengaluru 

Byju's
Photo: Shutterstock

Global consulting firm Deloitte — also Byju’s auditor — has told the world’s most valuable educational technology (edtech) company that there is a 40-45 per cent gap between actual and projected revenue.

First Published: Tue, September 13 2022. 20:36 IST

