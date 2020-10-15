Den Networks Q2 consolidated net profit declines 61.4% to Rs 36 cr

-
ALSO READ
Den Networks, Hathway Cable freeze at 10% upper circuit post Q1 results
Trai decision on OTT services a forward-looking approach: Broadband group
Stocks to watch: RIL, ACC, Den Networks, Federal Bank, oil-linked stocks
Hughes looking to start retailing satellite broadband services in India
Infosys Q2 consolidated net up 20.5% YoY at Rs 4,845 cr; ups FY21 guidance
-
Cable and broadband services provider Den Networks on Wednesday reported a 61.41 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 36.77 crore in the second quarter ended September 30.
The company had reported a net profit of Rs 95.30 crore in the September 2019 quarter, Den Networks said in a regulatory filing.
Its total income stood at Rs 378.81 crore, up 1.06 per cent during the quarter as against Rs 374.82 crore a year ago.
Den Networks' total expenses were at Rs 338 crore as against Rs 365.27 crore, down 7.46 per cent.
Its revenue from cable distribution network was Rs 318.82 crore and from broadband services, Rs 18.84 crore.
Shares of Den Networks Ltd on Wednesday settled at Rs 85.75 on the BSE, down 3.43 per cent from the previous close.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU