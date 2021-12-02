Dhanlaxmi Bank Part-Time Chairman G Subramonia Iyer submits his resignation

on Thursday said its Part-Time Chairman G Subramonia Iyer has resigned, on personal grounds.

"G Subramonia Iyer, part-time chairman and independent director of the bank, has submitted his resignation from the board of directors of the bank vide his letter dated December 2, 2021," the bank said in a regulatory filing.

His resignation is to be effective from December 31, 2021, it added.

"G Subramonia Iyer has informed that he was tendering his resignation owing to certain urgent and emergent domestic and personal reasons and there were no other material reasons for his resignation," it added.

Shares of on Thursday closed at Rs 14.14 apiece on the BSE, down by 0.42 per cent from the previous close.

