Dhanlaxmi Bank Part-Time Chairman G Subramonia Iyer submits his resignation

-
ALSO READ
Dhanlaxmi Bank shareholders reject appointment of statutory auditor
Dhanlaxmi Bank Q2 net declines 74% at Rs 3.66 cr on soaring bad assets
Yediyurappa dismisses rumours about his resignation, says not at all true
PM Modi's adviser Sinha resigns, second PMO resignation in 6 months
Ashok Leyland COO Nitin Seth steps down after 11 years
-
Dhanlaxmi Bank on Thursday said its Part-Time Chairman G Subramonia Iyer has resigned, on personal grounds.
"G Subramonia Iyer, part-time chairman and independent director of the bank, has submitted his resignation from the board of directors of the bank vide his letter dated December 2, 2021," the bank said in a regulatory filing.
His resignation is to be effective from December 31, 2021, it added.
"G Subramonia Iyer has informed that he was tendering his resignation owing to certain urgent and emergent domestic and personal reasons and there were no other material reasons for his resignation," it added.
Shares of Dhanlaxmi Bank on Thursday closed at Rs 14.14 apiece on the BSE, down by 0.42 per cent from the previous close.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU